A Chester County woman celebrates 100 years with her community

HENDERSON, Tenn.– A Chester County woman celebrates a major milestone Friday.

Inez Cash celebrated 100 years of life with family, friends, and the Chester County community.

The Chester County senior center put together the event and Cash even got to ride around with Henderson police.

Chester County Chamber events coordinator Channing Carroll said this celebration was well-deserved.

“I think it is a wonderful thing that the community is getting together and doing. It is so inspiring to see the community come together to celebrate Mrs. Inez and her birthday today,” Carroll said.

People from across the country wrote Cash a birthday card and sent it to her on her birthday.