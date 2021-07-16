Chester Co. Commission to discuss purchase of former Regions Bank

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Chester County commission is debating how to spend their COVID-19 relief funding.

The commission wants to buy the old Regions Bank building on North Church Street in Henderson for the county’s trustee and clerks offices.

If approved, the building would be bought using the $3.3 million in the COVID relief fund.

Chester County commissioner Joseph Melaro, who represents district four, says the commission needs to take more time to discuss the possibility.

“That is my biggest concern is we are trying to push something through so quickly, just because it is something some people think is an opportunity we shouldn’t pass up,” Melaro said.

Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson says, while there is a debate about the purchase, the building could provide several benefits to the community.

“Easy access and large parking for veterans and people with disabilities. It would be an easy access into the building. Even if they didn’t want to get out of the vehicle, they could go through the drive-through,” Mayor Hutcherson said.

Melaro says he believes the next step for the commission to make a decision is to bring it to the people.

“Provide that forum for the public to give us some feedback on how to use it,” Melaro said.

Mayor Hutcherson says he wants to make sure whatever building the commission chooses should be the most beneficial for residents.

“We want it to be a great thing. We want it to just benefit the county,” Mayor Hutcherson said.

The purchase is expected to be discussed again on Monday at 7 p.m during the Chester County Commission meeting.