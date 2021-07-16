Death row inmate convicted of murder in Hardeman Co. dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Death row inmate Steven L. Hugueley died Friday morning at a Nashville prison, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Hugueley died at about 2:35 a.m. Friday, July 16 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution of apparent natural causes, according to a news release.

The release says Hugueley was sentenced to death in 2003 for first-degree murder in Hardeman County.

Hugueley’s cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, the release says.

Records show Hugueley was convicted in the 2002 stabbing death of Hardeman County Correctional Facility counselor Delbert Steed. Court records show Hugueley was serving time for two previous life sentences at the time of Steed’s death.