Henry Co. Healthcare Center earns five-star rating

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Healthcare Center has earned a five-star quality facility rating, the highest a nursing home and rehabilitation facility can achieve from Care Compare, according to a news release.

Facilities are evaluated by overall quality, health inspection, quality measures, staffing and RN staffing, the release says.

Henry County Healthcare Center administrator Sandra Ray said the facility earned four or five-star ratings in each category, according to the release.

HCHC also recently received the Paris Post Intelligencer’s Readers’ Choice award for best nursing home facility, which is voted on by the community, the release says.

To learn more about the rating system, click here.

For more information about HCHC, click here or call (731) 642-5700.