Lane College to host 2021 homecoming

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College is getting ready to kick off their annual homecoming.

The homecoming will take place September 26 through October 2.

It kicks off with a golf tournament, then a homecoming parade and football game.

After the homecoming was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the theme for this year’s homecoming will be “Back Like We Never Left.”

Braylin Laster, the director of alumni affairs, says they’re looking for participation and sponsorships from alumni and the community.

“Coming out the pandemic we didn’t get a chance to have homecoming last year, so we’re excited to host our alumni, friends, and community partners,” Laster explained.

