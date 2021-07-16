Local camp participants cap of a week of learning all about science

JACKSON, Tenn.–Cub Scouts have fun and learn all about science.

Lane college hosted and sponsored this year’s Cub Scout Day Camp.

The theme of the week-long camp was “Weird Science”, meaning the scouts learned all about science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM.

At the camp, kids got to play and learn archery and swimming skills.

The scouts say they have loved learning new things.

“I’ve learned how to make a blueprint, engineer things. I’ve also learned how to make things I’ve never made before,” said Cub Scout Ryan Latham.

And that’s not all! Another Cub Scout says the science lab was fun!

“In the Science Lab, we’ve collected bacteria from our hands. We’ve done symmetrical sand art. We made color-changing slime,” said another Cub Scout, Candace Ellsworth.

There were even a few live animals, like an adorable bunny!

If your child is interested in joining Cub Scouts, you can visit beascout.org.