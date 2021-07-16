Police investigating vandalism at Dodge Store on North Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a reported vandalism at the Dodge Store on North Highland Avenue.

Police responded to the store just before 10:30 p.m on Thursday, July 15.

Police say video shows an unknown individual who was shot at. Police say preliminary information indicates the gun used in the shooting was a BB gun.

The victim and suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.