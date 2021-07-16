Rural Health Association offering apprenticeship programs

The Rural Health Association of Tennessee is partnering with West Tennessee Healthcare to offer apprenticeships for patient care tech roles, according to a news release.

The apprenticeships are paid positions and are paired with mentoring, the release says. After meeting the program requirements, the release says apprentices will receive a certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor.

RHA of Tennessee is hoping to recruit residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who live in the West Tennessee area.

To learn more, click here or call (615) 907-9707.