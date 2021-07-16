Storms Likely Tonight, Severe Threat is Low, Storm Chances Continue into the Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for July 16th:

Although the severe weather threat is low this evening, storms producing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning will impact most of West Tennessee. A stalled out front will keep storm chances around all weekend long but the severe storm threat will remain low. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s this weekend. We will be tracking the storms tonight on the radar and have your detailed weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Isolated pop up showers and non severe storms will continue this evening across West Tennessee. Some stronger storms could develop this evening as the cold front begins to move through bringing some gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. A severe storm or two will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and lows will drop down to around 70°. Winds in general will be light out of the southwest while you are not encountering a storm. Rain chances sit around 80%.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is likely to hang around this weekend bringing a change in the wind direction from the southwest to the north, as well as several rounds of rain showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and highs Sunday will depend on the timing of the cold front but most likely low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected. Lows again will fall down to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast and current weather situation as the weekend gets closer and make sure you stay weather aware. As of now, some gusty storms can be expected but the overall threat for severe weather is low. Storms are expected some come in several ways over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and storms are expected to linger in the day on Monday as the cold front will stall out. Chances for showers should move out into the day on Tuesday and mostly dry weather and mostly sunny weather is expected for the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and shift to the northeast on Tuesday and out of the east on Wednesday keeping the temperatures down some and the humidity low for the middle of the week as well. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s and mid 80s is expected in the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

