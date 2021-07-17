1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police said one person died and at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

Officers responding to calls about gun shots found seven people injured at the scene.

One person, an adult woman, later died at the hospital. The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and there have been no arrests.

Officials said there may be more victims who left the scene. Portland has struggled with a surge in gun violence this year, with 570 shootings so far.

That’s more than twice the number in the same period in 2020.