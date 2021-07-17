Additional information on the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held their 3rd Christmas Drive.

All donations from the event will go towards supporting the Combat Veterans Christmas in December program.

For more information on the Combat Veterans Association or how to donate visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CVMA184/.

and to donate directly to their organization through paypal visit here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=GAMFBR4W9AW76.