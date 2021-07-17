Additional information on the Men Go Red for Women Ride

Saturday, July 17, the Men Go Red for Women riders began the 220 mile trek from Milan to Eddyville, Kentucky.

The ride consists of 32 cyclists, who will ride 120 miles Saturday and 100 miles on Sunday.

The ride seeks at raising awareness to the number one killer of women, heart disease.

For more information on the Men Go Red for Women Ride, or to donate to the cause please visit their website at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/WestTNHeartRide.

You can also check out the Facebook page here.