Area motorcycle association raises money for kids in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held their 3rd Christmas Drive.

All donations from today’s event will go towards supporting the Combat Veterans Christmas in December.

The drive is an opportunity for underprivileged children of veterans to go out and have a shopping spree.

The group will ride through four local cities and will end their ride at the VFW Post 6496.

“Of course it’s exciting, seeing all the motorcycles and all that. But nothing compares to seeing the kids faces when they get to go shopping. And we always have Santa there, so it’s a lot of fun all around,” said CVMA PR Officer, Rachel Wilkes.

If you’d like to donate to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association you can visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.

