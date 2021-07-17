Cold Front Passing Soon with a Cooler Week Ahead

Weather Update – 3:45 PM – Saturday, July 17

TODAY:

A few scattered showers and storms passed through the region this morning. We remained cloudy and humid throughout the region with sunshine beginning to peek out this afternoon. Overnight, we can expect some of these showers ans storms to return. The chance of storms looks greater for those north of I-40. Nothing severe is expected. We should drop into the lower 70’s this evening for a low but warm back up tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Similar conditions remain tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms should last throughout the day. Winds from the south should ring more humid conditions to the region. Highs should reach into the mid 80’s with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front should come to pass overnight into Monday. A few heavier storms could pass with this front. We should drop into the lower 70’s for another low. However, after the front passes, wind patterns should shift to the north bringing less humid conditions this week.

THIS WEEK:

Less humid conditions are expected as the front passes. Showers are expected on Monday with highs in the lower 80’s. Lows could drop into the mid to upper 60’s as rain showers taper off. Into Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs i the mid 80’s. Similar conditions Wednesday thanks to a high pressure system over the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s Thursday. Rain chances return Friday in the form of pop-up afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80’s are expected. Into Saturday, similar conditions remain with highs in the upper 80’s and pop-up afternoon showers. Rain chances could be returning this Sunday.

