HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The first ever sidewalk music festival allowed acoustic artists to sing their hearts out for downtown Humboldt.

“You have been able to hear art, music from each corner of the streets. I’ve heard piano, guitar, selling vocals. I’m just really happy to be a part of it. Tons of people came through, I’ve had a blast. It was really fun today,” said Rita Perry, a local singer and songwriter.

The pandemic affected artists around the world, but music was able to bring these performers together.

“It was a weird year to be retired but we came out and played for the first time today. I probably wouldn’t have done that if I hadn’t been laid off last year because I had time to practice,” said Dennis Alexander, a local musician.

“It’s like a therapy for me but also, I’ve also tried my best to be an inspiration for other young ladies especially of color,” said Perry.

While performing in front of a crowd can be intimidating, Perry and Alexander want more musicians to overcome that fear.

“Playing by yourself in your home can be fun but having the in person dialog and interactions from smiles and claps, you can’t replace it,” said Perry.

“Put yourself out there and don’t be afraid. Don’t stay on your couch or on your patio, get out and play for people! People like music,” said Alexander.

Both musicians are eager to have another festival and hope it can be soon.

“Thank you Humboldt and the Chamber of Commerce and all the shops. This is good for Downtown Humboldt and I think it’s going to be a good event for years to come,” said Alexander.

“Being here today and feeling so welcomed by the organizers, by the audience, by Milano’s pizza, just by Humboldt and being a native Jacksonian, I mean I wouldn’t trade this experience. I can’t wait to do it again,” said Perry.

If you would like more information on the event or would like to perform. Contact the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce at (731)784-1842.