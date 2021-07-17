Lawson: Gov. Lee has ‘hole down the middle’ in his soul

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Civil rights champion Rev. James M. Lawson lobbed pointed criticism toward Gov. Bill Lee, accusing the Republican of having a “hole down the middle of his soul.”

Lawson gave his remarks Saturday before a Nashville audience during a ceremony honoring U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Lawson did not specify what exactly Lee had done to prompt his strict rebuke.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Lee’s administration has faced national scrutiny for the past week after the Department of Health fired the state’s vaccination leader.

He has also faced criticisms from Democrats for ending extra federal unemployment aid.

