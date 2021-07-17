Local music store celebrates second record store day

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the second time this year, a local music store celebrated record store day.

Third Eye Curiosities was filled with music for the day and about 6 bands from West Tennessee played at the store.

The store’s goal is to host as many local bands as possible. They are always looking for new songwriters and their hope is also to keep vinyl records alive.

“We just like to celebrate the medium of vinyl and keep real tangible music and art alive. That’s what we pride ourselves on, keeping art alive,” said Hunter Cross, singer, songwriter and business owner.

For more information on their next event, click here.