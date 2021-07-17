Pet of the Week: Adina

This week’s Pet of the Week is Adina!

Adina and her litter-mates were born into the rescue and she is still in search of her forever home.

Adina is about 10-months-old, and they believe she is fully grown at 31 pounds.

She is a mixed breed and is full of play and love! Adina is easy going and is crate trained and (mostly) house trained.

She loves to play with toys and her foster sister. She is great with kids but loves cats way more than they love her.

Adina loves hard and plays hard! She is learning what is and what is not a chew toy and when people or other pets do or don’t want to play.

Adina has learned to love the couch life but she also really likes her crate.

She loves to snuggle and give kisses and wants to be with her people and foster sister.

She sleeps in her crate all night long and is so excited when her family wakes in the morning.

Adina is spayed, fully vaccinated, heart-worm negative, and ready to go to her forever family! Is it you?

For more information on Adina or any other available animals at STAT, please visit their Facebook page or website at savingtheanimalstogether.org.