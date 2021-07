Additional information on Third Eye Curiosities and Record Store Day

For more information on Third Eye Curiosities located at 116 East Baltimore Street in Jackson, visit the website at:

https://www.discogs.com/user/Third_Eye_Curios?fbclid=IwAR0k5b5s5_Zn9_Vw09H3LIyngDRiGqiYjfFMP3n4NLzXh4etgkFfdIs8VSU

or you can also find their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thirdeyecuriosities/