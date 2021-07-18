Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Blends Together Two Iconic Comfort Foods to Create a Limited-Edition Macaroni & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream

(AP) — This summer, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life’s greatest pleasures: ice cream and macaroni & cheese.

For the first time ever, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will launch a limited-edition ice cream in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious ice cream and vegan ice cream with just a few ingredients.

The brands collaborated to turn the comfort of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into the ultimate summer treat with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops and online starting July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.