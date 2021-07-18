Local Thrift Store celebrates Christmas in July

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christmas in July gave Goodwill shoppers a chance to take some weight off their shoulders and help avoid the holiday rush.

“We’ve got all kinds of Christmas items for sale. We’ve got the Christmas trees and tons of ornaments and decorations. Just about anything you can think of, we’ve got lots of Christmas clothing as well,” said TJ Haycraft, the assistant store manager.

It was the first time Goodwill stores did it across Middle Tennessee and it was a huge success.

“Our lines were just out into the parking lot both days when we unlocked the doors and the customers just came charging in. It was amazing,” said Haycraft.

Hundreds of brand new in box Christmas items were donated by Lowes to help with the event making it more appealing for regular shoppers.

“We have some really solid customers here that shop with us on a daily basis and they were so excited and pumped up for this sale,” said Haycraft.

“It was great for people that want to early shop for the Christmas trees because they’re going to get a better bargain now than they will during November or December, ” said Donald Haley, a regular Goodwill shopper.

Haycraft is hopeful the event will be available again soon.

“This has been very successful in my store. I can’t speak for the others but I’m sure it has been across the board but we’ve had real success with it here at South Jackson,” said Haycraft.