Manhunt ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A manhunt ends in Jackson.

The Jackson Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in pursuit of a wanted suspect from Maryland today.

That suspect was Richard Molter. Molter was wanted for First and Second Degree Assault with a Vehicle along with several other charges.

Molter crashed his car on Interstate 40 Westbound near Exit 83.

He then fled on foot and a lengthy search took place from ground and air. At the time, he was last seen wearing a camo green shirt, a helmet, and a face mask.

With the presence of roadblocks and multiple law enforcement vehicles, residents were fearful of what was going on.

“Yeah, you get a little scary if they don’t post a picture or anything about what they look like. You don’t know what you’re looking for, you know. And that gets a little scary,” said neighborhood resident, Robin Jones.

After hours of searching, Molter was found here in this wooded area at a golf course off of Henderson Road.

Molter is now in custody and will be transported to Dickson County Sheriff’s office where warrants will be sought.

