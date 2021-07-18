Shiloh Nat. Military Park to offer Day Camp

SHILOH, Tenn. — A local national park will offer a new upcoming summer program.

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, this month will include a new event for kids.

1/3 150th Kids Camp Union Soldiers. Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Park

2/3 Graduating Class 2 - Day Camp. Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Park

3/3 kids-marching Kids Marching. Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Park





The park will offer a Day Camp program for children who are school aged 1st-5th grades.

The camp will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and the event is free.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in fun and educational activities, such as flag making.

Participants will also use toy rifles for marching drills, and learning the steps required to load and fire a Civil War musket.

According to a statement from the release, Superintendent Allen Etheridge stated, “We are excited to present this opportunity to area children. We hope the fun filled, yet educational activities will introduce young people to history and the importance of preserving places like Shiloh.”

The event will be held outdoors, so children should come prepared to stay outside during the event. Participants are asked to dress comfortably and bring water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray.

In order to participate registration is required, as only 50 spots are available. Those registered will meet at the visitor center at 10:00 a.m.

Those interested in participating, can register their child by contacting the visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

For more local news, click here.