Showers and Storms Continue But Clearing Soon

Weather Update – 3:45 PM – Sunday, July 18

TODAY:

A few scattered showers and storms passed through the region this morning. The majority of the storms remained north of I-40 but most of the region has seen a little rain so far today. Dew points are picking up bringing humid conditions. These conditions will continue overnight as well. As we head into the evening, the chance of thunderstorms increases and remains overnight as well. Lows should reach into the lower 70’s as the cold front comes to pass overnight.

TOMORROW:

Similar conditions remain tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms should last throughout the day. The greatest chance of showers and storms remains to the south of I-40 as the low pressure moves to the south of Tennessee. Highs should reach into the lower 80’s with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Conditions should remain less humid as the winds switch to the northeast. A few showers could be seen into the evening but should clear out shortly after sunset.

THIS WEEK:

Into Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s. Similar conditions Wednesday thanks to a high pressure system over the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s Thursday. Rain chances return Friday in the form of pop-up afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80’s are expected. Into Saturday, similar conditions remain with highs in the upper 80’s and pop-up afternoon showers. A few more pop-up showers possible Sunday afternoon but rain chances should return overnight into Monday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

