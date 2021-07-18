West TN park offers ranger guided bike tour

SHILOH, Tenn. — A local park will offer a guided bike tour.

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, they will offer a ranger guided bicycle tour entitled ” Meaning of Monuments (Confederate).”

1/1 Bike Tour At Shiloh Nps Photo 2 Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Miltary Park

The six mile bike tour will explore the efforts of those who placed monuments within the park, and also the significance of those monuments.

The tour planned for Saturday, July 24, will be over moderate terrain and participants are expected to provide their own bicycles. Any rider under the age of 16 will need to wear a helmet.

The tour will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until noon. Riders will need to bring their own water, sunscreen, and insect repellent.

The tours are free but participants must register in advance by calling the visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

Information can also be found on their Facebook page here or on the park website here.

