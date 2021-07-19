12-year-old in custody after alleged assault

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg child is being charged with aggravated assault following an incident on Harris Street over the weekend.

Investigators say officers responded to a domestic assault on Harris Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, where family members said a 12-year-old relative had been involved in an incident with another family member.

Police say the child got a knife from a drawer and began swinging the knife at the relative.

Other family members were able to get the knife away from the child and restrain him until police arrive, according to investigators.

The child is charged with aggravated assault and is in the custody of Dyer County Juvenile Court Services pending a hearing.

No injuries were reported.

For more local crime stories, click here.