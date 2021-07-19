Clouds & Showers Linger Tonight/Tuesday, Clearing Out for the Middle of the Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for July 19th:

A stalled out front and low pressure system will linger and continue to bring showers to West Tennessee this evening but will slowly clear out on Tuesday. Severe weather or strong storms are NOT expected and mostly sunny and nicer weather will return on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances could return on Friday and forecast models have different opinions on the weekend forecast right now. We will have more details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers or weak storms will continue this evening across West Tennessee. Severe weather or strong storms is not expected. Rain showers will continue around a low pressure connected to a stalled out cold front. Winds will stay light out of the east or be calm as the night goes on. Low will drop into the upper 60s and additional rain amount between 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible. Chances for rain this evening and tonight sit around 70%.

TUESDAY:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy early Tuesday but should slowly begin to clear out for the second half of the day. Showers will be possible early in the day and some could linger into the afternoon but drier weather is expected to return by the evening and mostly dry weather will move in for the middle of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday depending on how much sun peaks through into the afternoon. Winds will come out of the northeast on the back side of a low pressure system. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild weather will return for most of West Tennessee in the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the east still on Wednesday but shifting to more of a southerly flow by Thursday. Highs will make it into the upper 80s and possibly 90° each afternoon. Chances for rain are NOT zero but the majority of us will not see much at all. Morning lows will fall into the upper 60s each morning.

FRIDAY:

Southwest flow on Friday will bring back our typical afternoon and evening July pop up storms that we have been dealing with most of the month. Chances for rain sit around 30%-40% on Friday and some of the storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90° again and skies will be partly cloudy. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing several scenarios right now for the weekend. Some of them are showing typical southwest flow with a few pop ups showers, but some are showing a cold front coming in again on Sunday and possibly stalling out like the system that came in last Sunday. Chances for rain sit around 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday with Saturday being mostly sunny and Sunday being partly cloudy. Highs this weekend should reach the low 90s with morning lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will come out of the west and possibly turn to the north on Sunday if the cold front makes to our region.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

