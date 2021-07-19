Corey’s Gifts holding school uniform drive for JMCSS

JACKSON, Tenn. — Corey’s Gifts is hosting a uniform drive for Jackson-Madison County Schools students.

Donations can be made at four locations:

Jackson-Madison County School System Central Office at 310 North Parkway

Elite Dental Care at 47 North Star Drive

Englewood Baptist Church in the Lighthouse at 2263 North Highland Avenue

Outback Steakhouse at 194 Stonebrook Place.

The Jackson-Madison County School Systems says that Outback Steakhouse will also provide a complimentary appetizer gift card for the donation of a full uniform.

The uniform must be brought to the steakhouse on 194 Stonebrook Place.

JMCSS says students from Transition Academy will be working to clean, organize and deliver the clothing to students in need.

New and gently used school uniforms are accepted. Uniforms will go directly to students in need.