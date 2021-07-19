Debate continues over purchase of vacant bank in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County commissioners met to discuss some concerns, and one of them was regarding a vacant building.

There is a continued debate between Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson and county commissioners regarding the decision to purchase the former Regions Bank in Henderson on North Church Street.

During the Chester County Commission meeting on Monday, Hutcherson asked for a motion to resume the discussion on whether the vacant bank building would be purchased using the $3.3 million in the COVID-19 relief funding.

“Right now the guidelines for the COVID money being spent is uncertain,” Hutcherson said.

During the meeting, County Commissioner Joseph Melaro stated that information from the mayor’s office regarding the use of funds are “inaccurate.”

Hutcherson says he asked county officials to approve the use of the $3.3 million from the COVID-19 relief.

“And we were told that if it met the qualification, it would,” Hutcherson said.

But he says that decision won’t be finalized any time soon.

Commissioners plan to host another budget meeting to discuss funding in purchasing the former bank building.