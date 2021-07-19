Debra Craig to join Discovery Park’s leadership team

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America has announced an addition to the Discovery Park’s leadership team.

Debra Craig will now manage the park’s business and finance functions, according to a news release.

The release says Craig is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she currently works as a resource specialist. Prior to joining UTM, Craig worked as a municipal administrator and had accountant positions at the Dyer County Courthouse and Honeywell Consumer Products, according to the release.

Craig remains active in non-profits, including the Dyersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., where she is vice president, and the Obion County-Union City branch of the NAACP, Inc., where she serves as vice president as well.

She is a graduate of the Obion County Leadership and the Certified Municipal Finance Officer program through the UT Institute for Public Service and a volunteer with the Delta Academy Youth Initiative, Union City football, Trudy’s Kids Cafe and various community music ministries.

For more information, click here or call (731) 885-5455.