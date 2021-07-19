Local K-9 officer receives bulletproof vest thanks to child’s fundraiser

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County K-9 Officer Jep is leaving the station a little bit safer.

“They love unconditionally, they protect us and it is only fair that we protect them,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The nonprofit organization, Brady’s K-9 Fund, donated a bulletproof vest for Gibson County Sheriff’s four-legged deputy.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says 11-year-old Brady Snakovsky started the organization with a little curiosity.

“He started raising questions to his mother, from what I understand, about police officers wearing bulletproof vests, and curious why some of the K-9’s wear bulletproof vests,” Sheriff Thomas said.

And now because of that interest, over 400 K-9 officers across the country are protected in the line of duty.

Thomas says it is important for them to make sure they protect deputies like Jep that do the dangerous job without question.

“Not being hesitant to do what we ask of him. It only makes sense that we take this necessary step to protect that dog, because that dog is putting themselves in harms way to protect us without question.”

He says not only are they a part of the team, they are family. And protecting them is as vital as protecting a human officer.

“If something were to happen to one of their K-9’s in the line of duty, it would be just as devastating to them as if it was one of their deputy partners that got hurt.”

If you would like to donate to Brady’s K-9 Fund, click here.

