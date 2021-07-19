Milan Schools aim for semi-normal school year on Aug. 4

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Special School District is preparing to send students back to the classroom within the next few weeks.

The district says it is aiming to bring the kids be into a safe environment.

“We are very excited to have students back in the school. Milan Special School District is scheduled to begin on August the 4,” said Jonathan Criswell, Director of Schools for the Milan Special School District.

Masks are currently optional for Milan students when they return to the classroom.

“We’re not offering a virtual learning option this year. It put such a strain on students and families last year,” Criswell said.

However, they are making adjustments to what students can do when they aren’t in the classroom.

“If a student is sick or has to go into protocol and stay home for a few days, they’ll have the opportunity — those fifth to eighth — to work through their one-to-one device,” Criswell said.

To contain a little pre-pandemic normalcy, the school district says they plan on keeping snow days this winter.

“We have no intention right now of not allowing snow days to be what we consider traditional snow days,” Criswell said.

Bus routes have also seen some changes.

“We added a few bus routes last year due to COVID to try to increase some space on the buses. We’re going to keep a few of those bus routes in place,” Criswell said.

And sports will be returning as well.

“Sports have already started back up after the dead period, and so far we haven’t had any issues in any of the teams. If we have any issues, we’ll close contract trace from that, but so far so good,” Criswell said.

If you have any concerns about sending your students back, you can contact your school’s principal.

“We will be close to normal, but it will not be what traditional school has been before or pre-pandemic. So if you have any worries or hesitations, I encourage you to reach out to your local principal,” Criswell said.

You can visit the school district’s website for more information.