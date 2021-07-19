Mugshots : Madison County : 07/16/21 – 07/19/21 July 19, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/31Tekila Moffitt Tekila Moffitt: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Aaron Tate Aaron Tate: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Andre Robinson Andre Robinson: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Anthony Marbury Anthony Marbury: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Armando Elder Armando Elder: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Calvin Albea Calvin Albea: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Cameron Glover Cameron Glover: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Christina Hobson Christina Hobson: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Christopher Hardy Christopher Hardy: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Clifford Winton Clifford Winton: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Daniel Vingrin Daniel Vingrin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Devonta Johnson Devonta Johnson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Estella Justice Estella Justice: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Eunice Waddy Eunice Waddy: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Freddrick Stone Freddrick Stone: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Jarvis Tyson Jarvis Tyson: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Jathiya Lillard Jathiya Lillard: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Jaylin Tyson Jaylin Tyson: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Kevin Beard Kevin Beard: Assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Keyocha Montgomery Keyocha Montgomery: Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Khabeer Muhammad Khabeer Muhammad: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Lucas McConaughy Lucas McConaughy: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Randall Capps Randall Capps: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Raymundo Cuevas Raymundo Cuevas: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Robert Fortune Robert Fortune: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Shana King Shana King: Aggravated assault, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Shaquill Currie Shaquill Currie: Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Tavarian Barnett Tavarian Barnett: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31William Buice William Buice: Aggravated assault, intentional killing of animal Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Willie Shields Willie Shields: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter