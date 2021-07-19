Mugshots : Madison County : 07/16/21 – 07/19/21

1/31 Tekila Moffitt Tekila Moffitt: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/31 Aaron Tate Aaron Tate: Failure to comply

3/31 Andre Robinson Andre Robinson: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

4/31 Anthony Marbury Anthony Marbury: Aggravated assault

5/31 Armando Elder Armando Elder: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/31 Calvin Albea Calvin Albea: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

7/31 Cameron Glover Cameron Glover: Vandalism

8/31 Christina Hobson Christina Hobson: Disorderly conduct

9/31 Christopher Hardy Christopher Hardy: Violation of community corrections

10/31 Clifford Winton Clifford Winton: Sex offender registry violations



11/31 Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/31 Daniel Vingrin Daniel Vingrin: Failure to appear

13/31 Devonta Johnson Devonta Johnson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/31 Estella Justice Estella Justice: Failure to appear

15/31 Eunice Waddy Eunice Waddy: Vandalism



16/31 Freddrick Stone Freddrick Stone: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

17/31 Jarvis Tyson Jarvis Tyson: Public intoxication

18/31 Jathiya Lillard Jathiya Lillard: Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/31 Jaylin Tyson Jaylin Tyson: Public intoxication

20/31 Kevin Beard Kevin Beard: Assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



21/31 Keyocha Montgomery Keyocha Montgomery: Assault, vandalism

22/31 Khabeer Muhammad Khabeer Muhammad: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

23/31 Lucas McConaughy Lucas McConaughy: Aggravated domestic assault

24/31 Randall Capps Randall Capps: Shoplifting/theft of property

25/31 Raymundo Cuevas Raymundo Cuevas: Violation of probation



26/31 Robert Fortune Robert Fortune: Violation of probation

27/31 Shana King Shana King: Aggravated assault, schedule II drug violations

28/31 Shaquill Currie Shaquill Currie: Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/31 Tavarian Barnett Tavarian Barnett: Failure to appear

30/31 William Buice William Buice: Aggravated assault, intentional killing of animal



31/31 Willie Shields Willie Shields: Simple domestic assault































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.