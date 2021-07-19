Salvation Army hosts vacation Bible school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Jackson hosted its vacation Bible school for kids.

Monday night was the first night for the VBS.

Kids got a chance to learn about the everyday experience of law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army in Jackson, Lt. Mark Cancia, says this is a great way for the kids to learn about the importance of Christ and the safety of the community.

“A lot of times we connect with these first responders when there is an emergency or a crisis in our community,” Cancia said. “But if we take a more proactive approach, and we engage with them during vacation Bible school, we think some of those interactions will be safer, nicer and just establish a better community.”

VBS will be held through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.