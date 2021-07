Sheriff’s office investigating Friday night shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that occurred Friday night in south Madison County.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tom Mapes confirmed the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Highway 18 around 5:45 p.m.

Mapes says one person was injured in the shooting, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.