Suspicious fires under investigation in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A series of suspicious fires in Henry County over the last two weeks are under investigation.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, investigators, along with the Henry Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the fires in the Henry area.

Investigators say the most recent fire was reported at an abandoned barn in the 1000 block of Pettijohn Creek Road early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has security cameras or trail cameras on Pettijohn Creek Road or the surrounding area to check footage for vehicles between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

For more local news, click here.