TBI crime report shows decreases in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its Crime in Tennessee publication for 2020.

The TBI says last year’s data was certainly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the TBI report, crimes in Group A, which includes murder, kidnapping, negligent manslaughter, and more decreased 5% since 2019.

The TBI says its Group B, which includes DUI, drunkenness, trespassing, and more also decreased by roughly 27%.

The TBI adds that DUI alone decreased just over 7% from 2019.

The TBI says uses data from the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

To read the full report, click here.