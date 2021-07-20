Few Showers South of I-40 This Evening, Mostly Sunny and Mostly Dry Finish to the Week

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for July 20th:

We are watching some lingering showers on the back side of a low pressure system developing to the south and east of Jackson this afternoon. The showers should stay south of Gibson and Carroll Counties and will most likely stay south of Jackson, but they will be close this evening. Mostly sunny, mostly dry and warmer weather will be moving on in for the rest of the week. Showers chances sit around 20% each day through the weekend with highs hovering around 90°. We will have more details on shower chances tonight as well as a detailed look into you weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Some evening lingering showers will continue to the southeast of Jackson on the backside of a stalled out front and low pressure system. But as the system continues to move away the area, the showers will move out and the clouds will follow overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies and calm winds for the majority of the night. Lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s. Most of the showers will stay south of I-40 tonight.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild weather will return for most of West Tennessee in the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the east still on Wednesday but shifting to more of a southerly flow by Thursday. Highs will make it into the upper 80s and possibly 90° each afternoon. Chances for rain are NOT zero but the majority of us will not see much at all, rain chances sit around 20% each day. Morning lows will fall into the upper 60s each morning.

FRIDAY:

Southwest flow on Friday will bring back our typical afternoon and evening July pop up storms that we have been dealing with most of the month. Chances for rain sit around 30%-40% on Friday and some of the storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90° again and skies will be partly cloudy. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing several scenarios right now for the weekend. Some of them are showing typical southwest flow with a few pop ups showers, but some are showing a cold front coming in again on Sunday and possibly stalling out like the system that came in last Sunday. Chances for rain sit around 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday with Saturday being mostly sunny and Sunday being partly cloudy. Highs this weekend should reach the low 90s with morning lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will come out of the southwest. Right now in the Storm Team Weather Center we are leaning towards the models not showing the cold front passing by this weekend leading to mostly sunny and hot with a few pop up showers.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

