First Friday Forum returning for Bicentennial celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson will begin celebrating their bicentennial year in August with the return of the First Friday Forum.

The forum will feature different speakers each month, discussing different programs over the next year, according to a news release.

Dr. Jeremy Tubbs is scheduled to be the first speaker in the forum series, discussing Jackson and Madison County’s musical history over the last 200 years, the release says.

Tubbs is the director of music and entertainment at the University of Memphis Lambuth.

Tubbs was also a professional musician, manager, teacher and band leader from 1999 until 2007, and performed more than 200 shows a year, the release says.

Tubbs was granted membership to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2016, and he currently serves as the founder and president of the Jackson Area Music Society, according to the release.

The initial First Friday Forum is scheduled for August 6 at First United Methodist Church at 200 South Church Street in Jackson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and the program is set to begin around 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for attendance. Tickets can be bought here until 6 p.m. on the Tuesday before each event. They will not be sold at the door.

Tickets are $12 per person and can be bought here with debit or credit card, or with cash or check at the First United Methodist Church business office during regular business hours.

For more information, click here.