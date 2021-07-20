Jackson resident wins $50,000 in Chips Ahoy! contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson resident is spreading his talents to people around the world.

Jim Wilhelm is a winning contestant in the Chips Got Talent contest.

It’s a contest through America’s Got Talent that promotes Chips Ahoy! cookies.

Wilhelm, who is a vocal impressionist, won $50,000 from the contest by impersonating different characters from TV shows. One of them was Elmo.

He says he is grateful to be a winner and plans to do plenty with the money.

“I expect to make some changes in my life. Get a decent car, work at getting my career going, and also help some people out. There is some people in my family I’d like to help out,” Wilhelm said.

For more information about the contest, click here.