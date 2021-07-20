JMCSS hosting registration, community event this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System is hosting several events this week.

Families can register for pre-K and drop off documents for pre-K students on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 at JMCSS Central Office at 310 North Parkway.

Families can fill out the online application and bring the following documents to central office:

birth certificate

shots record

physical

proof of income

three proofs of residency

The district will also host a back to school community connections fair on Saturday.

That event is scheduled to be held at North Side High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.