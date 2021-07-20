Memphis man indicted in fatal boat crash on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted on multiple charges following a crash at Pickwick Lake last summer.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 33-year-old Matthew S. Swearengen was indicted Monday by a Hardin County grand jury.

TWRA says Swearengen was arrested Tuesday by wildlife officers and was booked into the Hardin County jail.

Swearengen is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of boating under the influence and one count of failure to render aid.

TWRA says Swearengen’s charges stem from an investigation into a boat crash on Aug. 15, 2020 at Pickwick Lake that killed David Carter, of Oakland, and his daughter.

Swearengen’s bond is set at $100,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 26.