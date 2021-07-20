Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/21 – 07/20/21

1/11 CROOM, ANDRE CROOM, ANDRE: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

2/11 BOBBITT, LEON BOBBITT, LEON: Violation of order of protection

3/11 BRADFORD, ERICA BRADFORD, ERICA: Failure to appear

4/11 BROOKS, ISAAC BROOKS, ISAAC: Theft under $999

5/11 FENTI, CODY FENTI, CODY: Failure to appear



6/11 JOHNSON, ARTHUR JOHNSON, ARTHUR: Failure to appear, violation of probation

7/11 MORPHIS, SHANE MORPHIS, SHANE: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

8/11 NUNNERY, STEVEN NUNNERY, STEVEN: Violation of order of protection

9/11 PEARSON, SHANAKA PEARSON, SHANAKA: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/11 PIRTLE, ALIYAH PIRTLE, ALIYAH: Aggravated robbery



11/11 SILER, ERIC SILER, ERIC: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.