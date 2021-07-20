Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/21 – 07/20/21 July 20, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11CROOM, ANDRE CROOM, ANDRE: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11BOBBITT, LEON BOBBITT, LEON: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11BRADFORD, ERICA BRADFORD, ERICA: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11BROOKS, ISAAC BROOKS, ISAAC: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11FENTI, CODY FENTI, CODY: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11JOHNSON, ARTHUR JOHNSON, ARTHUR: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11MORPHIS, SHANE MORPHIS, SHANE: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11NUNNERY, STEVEN NUNNERY, STEVEN: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11PEARSON, SHANAKA PEARSON, SHANAKA: Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11PIRTLE, ALIYAH PIRTLE, ALIYAH: Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11SILER, ERIC SILER, ERIC: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter