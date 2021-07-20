Poll of the Day: Social Media Misinformation

The Biden Administration is taking its fight against Facebook to the next level. The administration is looking into how social media platforms could be held legally accountable for publishing misinformation.

As of now, the companies are protected under Section 230 — a law that provides legal immunity to websites that moderate user-generated content.

Last week, the President alleged Facebook was responsible for “killing people” by not stopping the spread of misinformation. On Monday, he backed off that accusation, but says he is not satisfied with what the platform is doing.

Should social media platforms be held legally accountable for misinformation published by its users? Yes

No