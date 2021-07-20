THP seeks votes for ‘2021 Best-Looking Cruiser’ contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for your vote in the 2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.

THP says it submitted a photo one of its Pursuit Ford Explorers with a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle in front of the Nashville skyline.

The winner of the of contest will be presented with the Best-Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured in a 2022 wall calendar.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

To vote in the contest, click here. To purchase the calendar, click here.