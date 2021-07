Caregivers Support Group meeting postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has rescheduled an August support group meeting scheduled to be held at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Caregivers Support Group meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

West Tennessee Healthcare says the event will be rescheduled.

The group is for personal caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia to receive information, education and support for families.

For more information, call West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services Department at (731) 541-8757.