City, Waste Management talk do’s and don’ts of trash pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are a few things you need to know about changes regarding trash pickup in Jackson.

Talking Trash Live was held on Wednesday to clarify what Jackson residents need to do with their new rolling trash cans.

This is part of the changes the city agreed to in its new contract with Waste Management.

“We’re transitioning to a curbside solid waste pickup, and providing residents with 95-gallon rolling carts to collect waste. You may have seen some of those. They’re starting to pop up across the city as they’re delivering those on their routes. So you either have one or you’ll be getting one soon,” said Alex Reed, Assistant to the Mayor.

There are a few changes residents will have to get used to.

“One rolling cart will be provided for the deposit of residential waste at each residential unit. Carts must be placed in front of the those and on the curb,” said Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation.

The new trash carts must be placed on the street by 7 a.m. on your pickup days. There is an exception for those unable to bring their cart to the curb.

“If you’re are unable to bring your cart to the curb, you can contact the Health and Sanitation Department for a disability waiver, and they will send that to you and you can fill that out,” said Dawn Cole, Public Sector Representative for Waste Management.

The days of the week your trash is picked up remain the same.

Bulk waste pickup will continue to operate on predetermined routes that will be on a rotation, with only the city responsible for the pick up.

No overfilled trash carts will be picked up.

“If you get all of your trash inside this container, and any of your cardboard boxes and the lid is like this, it will not be serviced. If you have debris hanging all out of the side of the container, it will not be serviced,” said Kimberley Harville, District Manager for Waste Management.

Plus there are requirements for how far away your carts must be placed from objects.

“It must be 3-feet from mailboxes, cars and telephone polls,” Harville said.

Harville says there a few items that cannot go into these trash bins that will result in you getting tagged.

“Computers, batteries, tires, items as such, which you cannot put into this container,” Harville said.

The new contract with Waste Management will go in effect Aug. 1.

For more do’s and don’ts of trash pickup, visit trash.jacksontn.gov.