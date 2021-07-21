Health leaders give COVID-19 update for Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Just as COVID-19 cases started to show a decrease in Jackson-Madison county and vaccines are being distributed, things are taking a sudden turn with health officials seeing a spike in COVID cases.

“Since last Wednesday we have had an increase of 77 new cases of COVID-19 in weeks time, which is the largest increase we’ve had in quite a while,” said Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison county Regional Health Department.

With the delta variant spreading across the country, Tedford says that’s been a concern along with fewer people getting vaccinated.

“That’s pretty much in tune with what’s going on across the nation. You can see those numbers exploded especially in the southern states because we’re the least vaccinated of all the states in the U.S.,’ said Tedford.

Tedford says she highly encourages everyone to get fully vaccinated. Although the vaccination rate at the health department is low, they are slowing getting to where they need to be. Health officials say 51% of people have at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 46% are fully vaccinated.

“Which is better than where the state is sitting. The state is sitting somewhere around a little of 38% for fully vaccinated, that’s horrible,” said Tedford.

Over at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, chief compliance and communications officer Amy Garner says COVID-19 hospitalization rates are drastically rising.

“We went from five hospitalized COVID patients last Monday to 19 yesterday, so we’re seeing a spike in the number of hospitalized COVID patients,” said Garner.

Garner says 99% of those patients have not been vaccinated.

“Our hospital census is already so very high for this time of the year. We had over 600 patients yesterday and this morning and that is a very high census for us regardless of our COVID patients,” said Garner.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor COVID cases and vaccination rates in the near future.