Lifeline Blood Services host blood drive at local church

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Lifeline Blood Services hosts another blood drive for south Madison County residents.

Donors came out to give blood at Grace Baptist Church in Pinson.

They were given free t-shirts and more for their donations.

While Lifeline continues to find new locations to host blood drives, marketing director Caitlin Roach says they’re still low on locations.

“We just want to be convenient and available to our donors and give them opportunities to come out and not have to get to far from home,” said Roach.

Roach says there will be another blood drive taking place in Humboldt and Brownsville on Thursday.