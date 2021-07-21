Mostly Sunny This Evening & Thursday, Pop up Showers Back on Friday.

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for July 21st:

Although we can’t rule out a shower tonight along the Tennessee/Mississippi border, most of us will stay dry and similar weather is expected on Thursday. Some pop up showers could return on Friday but rain chances only sit around 30%. The heat index is expected to be back up to around 100° this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are also expected but some shower chances return to the forecast early next week. Find out who will most likely see the showers on Friday and who is expecting the hottest weather this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Some isolated showers will continue to develop along the Tennessee/Mississippi border on the backside of a stalled out front and low pressure system. But as the system continues to move away the area, the showers will move out and the clouds will follow overnight. Expect mostly clear skies and calm winds for the majority of the night. Lows will fall down to the upper 60s by the morning.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild weather will continue for most of West Tennessee on Thursday. The winds will come out of the east still early but shifting to more of a southerly flow by Thursday night. Highs will make it into the upper 80s and possibly 90° with a heat index into the mid 90s most of the afternoon. Chances for rain are NOT zero but the majority of us will not see much at all, rain chances sit around 10% into the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall down to around 70° by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Southwest flow on Friday will bring back our typical afternoon and evening July pop up storms that we have been dealing with most of the month. Chances for rain sit around 30%-40% on Friday and some of the storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90° again and skies will be partly cloudy. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing typical southwest flow and a mostly dry weekend now. Chances for rain sit around 10% each day but expect mostly sunny . Highs this weekend should reach the low 90s with morning lows falling into the low 70s. Some locations could get close to the mid 90s on Sunday. The heat index will be a factor with most of the region feeling over 100° at times in the afternoon and early evening hours so a pop up shower would be nice, but don’t count on seeing much.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and pop up storms could return for some of us on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday. Strong or severe storms are not expected but with our typical pop ups, brief heavy rain, lightning and some increased winds will be possible. Highs are expected to be around 90° with lows into the low 70s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and the winds will vary in direction as a weak disturbance moves through the region.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

